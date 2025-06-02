The San Diego Padres were the hottest team in baseball in April. The month of May didn't treat them quite as well, and the team can't afford to slip anymore in a division that boasts the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Padres have some of the biggest superstars in baseball. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Luis Arraez, Jackson Merrill, and Dylan Cease are some of the top players in the sport. The team has a few glaring needs, though. Left field, catcher, and starting pitching stick out as weak spots. The team could fix their left field problem by trading for Jarren Duran.

The Boston Red Sox have disappointed this year, which has led to reports suggesting that they could move the outfielder. The Padres should have interest regardless, but they will have even more urgency in making a move because Gavin Sheets suffered an injury after colliding with the outfield wall. So what would a Duran-to-San Diego trade look like?

What could Padres offer for Jarren Duran?

Padres receive: Jarren Duran

Red Sox receive: Kash Mayfield (Padres No. 3), Humberto Cruz (Padres No. 4)

The Padres are no strangers to making big moves. Of the stars listed above, Merrill was the only player the team drafted. The rest they acquired via blockbuster trade or with a huge deal in free agency. A move for Duran would be another huge move, yet it wouldn't be a surprise if the Padres pulled it off. In fact, the Padres have reportedly shown interest in the outfielder before.

Duran was an All-Star and one of the top players in baseball last season, but his production has slipped this year after moving from center field to left field.

Duran's numbers have been far from horrible, though, and considering the hardships he has faced and overcame in his life, including a suicide attempt in 2022, it can be expected that he will work his way back to a star level on the field. He also has a team option for 2026 for just $8 million, so the Padres wouldn't be getting just four months of Duran.

The Padres started Jason Heyward in left field on opening day, but the veteran, who is well past his prime, is currently on the injury list. Heyward's days in San Diego might be numbered because he is well below the Mendoza Line with a .176 batting average.

Heyward's injury and struggles have forced designated hitter Gavin Sheets into action in left. Sheets then suffered a number of injuries after crashing into the wall in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Article Continues Below

The Padres' farm system isn't as deep as it once was, which could make pulling off a trade harder. Still, they have two of the best prospects in baseball in the lower levels of the minor leagues in Leo De Vries and Ethan Salas. It is unclear if the Red Sox would require one of them in return for Duran – assuming the team is even open to moving him in the first place.

Regardless, Duran would fit well in San Diego. He can provide speed, fielding, contact, and a little bit of power to the Padres roster. Duran led the American League in doubles (48) and triples (14) last season.

Would the Red Sox trade Jarren Duran?

Despite a drop in production from the outfielder and a disappointing season as a whole for the team, it seems unlikely that the Red Sox would trade Duran, at least anytime soon. That is even more so the case if the Padres wouldn't offer De Vries or Salas in a trade package for Duran.

Despite being in fourth place in the stacked AL East, the Red Sox can still make a run and catch up to anybody in their division. The New York Yankees are a ways ahead of them and are playing good baseball, but the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are only a couple of games up on Boston.

Duran is a key player on the team and will be vital in turning the season around. He was a fringe MVP candidate just last season, and although that was clearly a breakout campaign, it shouldn't be looked at as a fluky season.

The reason some believe that Duran is expendable is because the Red Sox have Roman Anthony in the minor leagues. The outfielder is the top prospect in baseball. With Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, and Garrett Crochet on the roster, the Red Sox should be looking to buy, not sell.