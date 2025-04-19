Just three years ago, MLB's attendance plummeted due in large part to the discrepancy between large and small market teams. Now, the league is experiencing a resurgence in attendance, with numbers that haven't been seen in years.

On Friday, MLB's average attendance was its highest since April 25, 2008, per MLB Communications. The league averaged 35,284 across 14 games, the most for a Friday with no home openers.

Friday's @MLB average attendance was its highest comparable Friday since 2008.

MLB is continuing a trend of increased attendance. In 2023, the league saw its highest numbers for April and May since 2017. with 1,518,067 fans in attendance throughout the weekend.

After years of concerns about low attendance and disinterest among fans, MLB seems to be turning a corner. But how are they doing it?

What MLB has done to drive up attendance

One of the biggest complaints about baseball is that it is too slow. Fans don't have the patience to sit through an MLB game as they did in years past.

The league began to speed up the game with a few innovative solutions. One was the pitch clock, a set time established between pitches and at-bats introduced in 2023.

MLB shortened the pitch clock in 2024 to 18 seconds with runners on base, four mound visits instead of five, and the pitcher must face one hitter if he warmed up before the inning. According to a sports poll by Seton Hall University, fans have responded favorably to the pitch clock for helping to speed up the game.

Restrictions on defensive shifts, creating more offensive opportunities and a balance of offense/defense, have also been appealing to fans. Larger bases have encouraged more attempts at base stealing. MLB has also improved the quality of watching a game at home with more accessible streaming options.

The automatic runner in extra innings during the regular season has helped speed up the game. The premise is that a runner is automatically at second base for each half-inning, increasing the chances of scoring and ending the game quickly.

All these factors have helped to keep fans interested and invested in the game. Therefore, fans will likely be more inclined to check out a game in person without feeling a strong sense of boredom.