Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was slapped with another suspension due to the domestic violence allegations he's facing. This time, the MLB announced that he'll be suspended until the All-Star break in July.

Urias becomes the first player in league history to serve two suspensions from the MLB's policy on domestic violence and sexual assault, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. The 28-year-old relief pitcher will officially be reinstated on July 17.

“BREAKING: MLB suspends Julio Urias through the 2025 All-Star break. He's the first player suspended twice under the MLB policy on domestic violence and sexual assault. He'll be reinstated July 17. As of that date, he would be eligible to sign with any MLB team.”

This story is currently developing and more information will be published soon.