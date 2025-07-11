The New York Yankees are always under the microscope of the baseball media world. When Yankees general manager Brian Cashman decided to designate DJ LeMahieu for assignment, the team faced a lot of backlash. Aaron Boone had a conversation with the veteran, telling him that he would come off the bench after Jazz Chisholm Jr. moved to second base.

LeMahieu was not happy with how the conversation went and was sent away in short order. With the saga finally behind them, reports have surfaced that Cashman wanted LeMahieu gone last season. According to reporters, Yankees veterans stuck up for the infielder and kept him on the team.

Cashman spoke about his reasoning for cutting LeMahieu loose to New York Daily News reporter Gary Phillips. He denied the rumors against him.

“That’s all false, 110% false,” Cashman said. “None of that’s true.”

Boone and Cashman work in tandem to make roster decisions. However, neither party has admitted to wanting LeMahieu gone at any point. Unfortunately, the 36-year-old disagreed with his manager about what his role should be.

Now, the veteran is a free agent with $22 million left on his contract. There are teams across Major League Baseball that have interest in adding him, but he is not at his peak anymore. Despite that, suitors will line up if they strike out on the trade market.

Chisholm Jr. moves back to his primary position at first base with LeMahieu gone. Cashman has his work cut out for him ahead of the trade deadline. The Yankees' primary goal is to add a third baseman. New York's potential targets include names like Ke'Bryan Hayes and Ryan McMahon.

Boone has enough talent on his roster to survive without LeMahieu. However, New York's manager will miss the long-time Yankee in his clubhouse. Even more pressure is on Aaron Judge to lead New York on a dominant second half run to get into the postseason.

More New York Yankees News
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes against the Arizona Diamondbacks in at Chase Field.
Yankees trade proposal lands $70 million Pirates starZachary Howell ·
Jun 21, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) reacts after leaving the game during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Clarke Schmidt’s Tommy John surgery date confirmedMike Gianakos ·
Jul 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) points skyward after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
MLB rumors: Jeff Passan adds fuel to Yankees’ Eugenio Suarez trade fireMalik Brown ·
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman walks on the field before game three of the 2024 MLB World Series between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman reveals trade deadline goalChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (76) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Yankees’ Cam Schlittler makes ‘dream come true’ admission after stellar debutGuillermo Guajardo ·
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) runs to home plate in the third inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium
Yankees’ Brian Cashman sounds off on Anthony Volpe’s miserable seasonChristopher Hennessy ·