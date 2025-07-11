The New York Yankees are always under the microscope of the baseball media world. When Yankees general manager Brian Cashman decided to designate DJ LeMahieu for assignment, the team faced a lot of backlash. Aaron Boone had a conversation with the veteran, telling him that he would come off the bench after Jazz Chisholm Jr. moved to second base.

LeMahieu was not happy with how the conversation went and was sent away in short order. With the saga finally behind them, reports have surfaced that Cashman wanted LeMahieu gone last season. According to reporters, Yankees veterans stuck up for the infielder and kept him on the team.

Cashman spoke about his reasoning for cutting LeMahieu loose to New York Daily News reporter Gary Phillips. He denied the rumors against him.

“That’s all false, 110% false,” Cashman said. “None of that’s true.”

Boone and Cashman work in tandem to make roster decisions. However, neither party has admitted to wanting LeMahieu gone at any point. Unfortunately, the 36-year-old disagreed with his manager about what his role should be.

Now, the veteran is a free agent with $22 million left on his contract. There are teams across Major League Baseball that have interest in adding him, but he is not at his peak anymore. Despite that, suitors will line up if they strike out on the trade market.

Chisholm Jr. moves back to his primary position at first base with LeMahieu gone. Cashman has his work cut out for him ahead of the trade deadline. The Yankees' primary goal is to add a third baseman. New York's potential targets include names like Ke'Bryan Hayes and Ryan McMahon.

Boone has enough talent on his roster to survive without LeMahieu. However, New York's manager will miss the long-time Yankee in his clubhouse. Even more pressure is on Aaron Judge to lead New York on a dominant second half run to get into the postseason.