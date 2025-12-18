The Pittsburgh Pirates are making an earnest attempt at improving, even being involved in the Kyle Schwarber free agency sweepstakes. But the fact Schwarber didn't choose the Pirates is indicative of how the franchise is currently viewed.

Pittsburgh is going to struggle to sign top flight free agents as they currently stand. Though it's not without trying. Still, if the Pirates really want to make their team stronger, they may be forced to turn to the trade market, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Trades could prove the Pirates’ best path if they repeatedly are spurned by free agents,” Rosenthal said. “Kyle Schwarber rejected them, and so could others who prefer to play for more competitive teams. Already, one person in the industry has created a term for a Pittsburgh club that might keep finishing as runners-up:

“Pirates-maids.'”

The Pirates haven't been to the playoffs since 2015. They have finished last in the NL Central five times since then. It's going to be hard convincing free agents to come to Pittsburgh. And even if they could sell them on a pitch, the Pirates rank 26th in payroll at just over $78 million, via Spotrac. Unless their Schwarber interest is the team actually willing to spend money, it's fair to wonder if Pittsburgh will have the capability to sign the biggest names available.

What the Pirates do have is plenty of pitching talent. Paul Skenes isn't going anywhere and Jared Jones should be making his return from injury soon. Perhaps pitchers like Mitch Keller and/or Mike Burrows could help bolster the lineup.

Whoever the player dealt ends up being, the Pirates will be heavily invested in the trade market until they've proven to be a desirable free agency landing spot.