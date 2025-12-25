The holiday season is underway, and love might be in the air for Jack Hughes and Tate McRae.

New Jersey Devils center and pop's rising star are fueling dating rumors after the pair were seen in New York City on Monday, Dec. 22, walking around together. The singer was holding a coffee cup, and the two wore baseball caps as they were wrapped in coats, braving NYC's cold weather. The two being seen out together follows McRae being spotted at Hughes' latest game in Newark, New Jersey, against the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres beat the Devils 3-1 at the Prudential Center. Fan footage spotted McRae in a suite observing the game.

A fan also posted a photo with the singer as she was leaving the Prudential Center.

Prior to romance rumors with Hughes, she was dating fellow singer The Kid LAROI. They began dating last year but broke up in June. After it was confirmed the two were no longer together, she said that she had “scary” comments regarding her past relationship.

“It was really scary and overwhelming,” she told Rolling Stone in an interview published Dec. 11. “I would never talk that way, even about my friends’ lives. I didn’t realize how much it would affect me, the public knowing my private life—because no one knows the full story of anything, ever.”

The two also released songs that seemingly reflected their break up which got fans talking. McRae dropped “Tit for Tat” The Kid LAROI released “A Cold Play.”

“I also hate people painting a situation that’s worse than it is,” she continued. “But what I’ve had to realize is that he’s going to write songs and I’m going to write songs, and that’s our way of expressing ourselves. That’s our art, that’s our job. And once it’s out there, it’s not mine anymore.”