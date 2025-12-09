The Pittsburgh Pirates have been busy this offseason putting out offers to free agents. Pittsburgh is on the hunt for some offense, to help out the pitching staff. It appears though Pittsburgh is going to swing and miss on yet another star free agent.

The Pirates put together a $120 million offer to sign Kyle Schwarber, but The Athletic reports it won't get through. The proposed deal was for four years.

“That amount is more than three times the Pirates’ previous record for a free agent, and still is not expected to be enough. To retain Schwarber — and beat out his other reported suitors, including the Red Sox, Reds and New York Mets — the Philadelphia Phillies could go to five years,” Ken Rosenthal reported.

Schwarber hit 56 home runs during the 2025 regular season, for the Phillies. His bat would be invaluable to a struggling Pirates offense, who finished dead last in Major League Baseball in homers this past season.

The Phillies have been projected to keep Schwarber.

Pirates are desperate for some free agent help

Pittsburgh finished the 2025 season with a 71-91 record. The Pirates haven't been to the postseason since 2015. Pirates fans are angry at team management, and restless for the team to win with star pitcher Paul Skenes.

Time is ticking for the team to win with Skenes on the roster. Skenes was rumored to want to leave the team for the New York Yankees, although the pitcher refuted those reports. Skenes won the National League Cy Young in 2025.

The Pirates decided this offseason to keep the team's general manager, Ben Cherington. Cherington made a trade with the Boston Red Sox, sending pitcher Johan Oviedo to Boston for prospect Jhostynxon Garcia. Garcia is seen as someone who can develop into a solid MLB hitter.

The Pirates also tried to sign Josh Naylor, but he ended up re-signing with the Seattle Mariners. Pittsburgh has also been in the mix to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks star infielder Ketel Marte.

Time will tell if Pittsburgh can hit some homers in the free-agent market. The Pirates finished the 2025 season dead last in the National League Central.