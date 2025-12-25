Travis Kelce knows just how to wow Taylor Swift.

In the Christmas Eve episode, New Heights, where Travis and Jason Kelce were joined by Kylie Kelce, Travis shared what he considered the best gift he's given Swift so far.

“I will say one of Tay’s favorite gifts that I got her was the bread slicer,” said Travis.

“Oh nice!” Jason responded.

During an episode of New Heights back in August, when Swift was a guest on the podcast she shared her love for baking, especially sourdough which was the reason why Travis thought the gift was fitting for her.

“[I bought it] because she's been throwing together so much f—ing sourdough,” he joked.

During that New Heights episode, the singer shared that she's made “blueberry lemon, a cinnamon swirl, cinnamon raisin, and this one I've been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow — Funfetti sourdough” so far.

“The sourdough's taken over my life in a huge way. I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now,” she joked.

One person who is reaping all of the benefits of Swift's new hobby is her soon to be husband. He told the podcast that “they're the best gut healers” and added, “I love you, Tay.”

Swift has been open about focusing on her hobbies since she concluded her Eras Tour last year. In her documentary, The End of an Era, which is now streaming on Disney+

“I think that after this tour, it would be nice to grow back some of the things that I’ve had to cut out of my life,” she said in a voiceover. “You just don’t have any energy for anything that seems optional. And so I’m interested in regaining some of that, ‘cause I know I used to have hobbies and a personality outside of this tour. I can’t remember what they were. I’ll let you know.”

