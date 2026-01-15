MLB Free Agency drags on longer than any other sport. Many players wait until right before spring training to sign with their new teams. At this point in the new year, international prospects are signing with teams, and having the money for that is a big deal. International prospects are as important as ever, with the many future stars coming over to America to play.

The New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians agreed to a trade on Thursday for this very reason. The Mets signed two big-time international prospects, and need more money in order to pay for it. Teams only have a select amount of money they can use to sign these future stars.

“New York acquires: International signing bonus pool money. Cleveland acquires: LHP Franklin Gomez.”

Article Continues Below

Franklin Gomez is a former international prospect who signed with the Mets back in 2022. He is still very young and still has a ways to go in the minor leagues before making a debut. He should thrive in the Guardians' system as they have a history of bringing up valuable pitchers. It seems every year the Guardians have a new elite pitcher who is a homegrown talent.

Between two teams last year in A and A+, Gomez ended 3-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 71.2 innings. He struck out 68 hitters and walked 34, giving him a 1.326 WHIP. Gomez started 13 games and appeared in seven others, allowing just 22 earned runs all season long. At this rate, the Guardians could have a prized prospect in a few seasons.