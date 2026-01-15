The San Francisco Giants took a major step forward in roster construction Thursday as their international signing strategy delivered the top talent on the MLB international prospects board. On the opening day of the international signing period, the Giants finalized a franchise-defining contract with Luis Hernandez, a move that immediately reshapes the organization’s farm system.

MLB.com’s Jesse Borek confirmed the club signed Hernandez, a 17-year-old shortstop from Venezuela ranked No. 1 overall on MLB Pipeline’s international list. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus, one of the largest international investments in franchise history, as San Francisco allocated nearly its entire bonus pool to secure him, signaling strong confidence in his long-term impact and upside.

Borek expanded on the significance of the signing, noting that Hernandez received more guaranteed money than any other international prospect in this year’s class and underscoring how rare it is for a club with a limited bonus pool to commit so heavily to a single player on signing day.

The Giants' international signing reflects a deliberate organizational shift toward elite talent acquisition. Hernandez brings rare professional experience, having already competed in the Venezuelan Winter League at age 15. Against seasoned professionals, Hernandez hit .346 across 104 plate appearances, supporting scouting evaluations that emphasize his advanced instincts and bat control.

Article Continues Below

Scouts consistently praise the young shortstop for elite bat speed, defensive versatility, and a high baseball IQ that projects well at shortstop. His physical frame continues to develop, giving the Giants another potential cornerstone alongside recent international success stories.

Financially, San Francisco entered the period with one of the smallest pools in baseball. By committing $5 million to Hernandez, the club now has limited flexibility but plans to fill out the remainder of its class using low-cost signings under league rules.

The contract given to the 17-year-old marks the second consecutive year the Giants have secured an elite international prospect, underscoring a long-term commitment to foundational roster building.