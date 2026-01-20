The 2026 MLB Hall of Fame class has been finalized. Legends Carlos Beltran and Andrew Jones have been inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame after remarkable careers with many different organizations.

Beltran and Jones were the only other two to receive enough votes to make it in this year. Jones has waited nine years on the ballot while Beltran waited four years.

The 2027 class is going to have a lot of returners looking to make it in next time around. Those players include Felix Hernandez, Dustin Pedroia, Chase Utley, and Cole Hamels. Let's take a look at the final poll results.

Utley and Andy Pettitte finished third and fourth, respectively. Pettitte has been snubbed for years, and it doesn't seem like he will get the nod with only two years left. You never know, however. Manny Ramirez is done after 10 tries. Omar Vizquel has one year remaining to get in, but needs a miracle.

The biggest snubs this time around are Utley, Hernandez, Pedroia, and Hamels. Utley has seven more years on the ballot and should eventually get it. He received 59.1% of the votes. Hernandez is one of the better pitchers of the last two decades and received 46.1% of the votes. Hernandez has been on the ballot for two years, but in many opinions, that is one year too long.

Cole Hamels has only been on the ballot for this one year as a first-timer. Just as Hernandez was, Hamels was one of the better southpaws in the game for years. Pedroia has been on the ballot for two years, and the former MVP is one of the best second basemen of all time. These two received a voting percentage of just over 20%.