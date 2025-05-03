Triston Casas of the Boston Red Sox had to be carted off the field Friday night at Fenway Park when he hit the ground hard while running out a ground ball at first base. The first baseman suffered the injury in the second inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins when he topped a ball that went about halfway to first base.

Triston Casas was just taken off the field after seemingly injuring his left knee while running out a grounder in the second inning

pic.twitter.com/s0smIz7Sd4 — WEEI (@WEEI) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Twins pitcher Joe Ryan fumbled the weak grounder before he picked it up and threw it to first base. Casas made an effort to accelerate on his final stride and he hit the bag awkwardly with his left foot. As he did that, his right leg bent in an unusual manner and he landed flat on the ground.

The Red Sox training staff and manager Alex Cora immediately raced on to the field to check on him, and the training staff quickly asked for a cart to come out to help take the 6-4, 255-pound first baseman off the field. It took about 5-10 minutes to place Casas on the cart and remove him. Casas was ruled safe on the play and he was replaced on the field by Romy Gonzalez.

Ryan was charged with an error on the play.

Casas has struggled at the plate with the Red Sox this season

Casas had an injury-plagued season in 2024 and spoke of returning to his position at first base and supplying the Red Sox with consistent power hitting.

The 25-year-old was slashing .184/.279/.306 this season with three home runs and 11 RBI in 28 games this season. He is considered to have a keen eye at the plate, but he has just 11 bases on balls to this point in the year. He has also struck out 27 times and his inability to put the ball in play has been a big part of the reason for Boston's inconsistent start this season.

Casas played in just 63 games last season as a result of a rib injury. He hit 13 home runs and drove in 32 runs last season with a slash line of .241/.337/.462. His best year came in 2023 when he belted 24 home runs with 65 runs batted in.

If Casas is going to be sidelined for any length of time, it appears the first base responsibilities will fall to Gonzalez. The Red Sox do not have much depth at the position.