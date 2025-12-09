With rumors surrounding New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso and his potential next destination as he tests free agency to get the best situation for him, his agent Scott Boras has laid out long-term demands. As Alonso is meeting with the Boston Red Sox during the Winter Meetings, there will be people in the baseball world wondering what his future contract will look like.

Looking at Kyle Schwarber's recent deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, announced Tuesday, he's making $150 million on a five-year deal. Boras would mention how it's fine for a younger player than Schwarber to want a “longer contract,” as Schwarber is 33 years old, and Alonso is 31.

“Scott Boras also said it is fair for a younger player to ‘demand' a longer contract than the going-on-33-year-old Kyle Schwarber, who got five years. Pete Alonso is two years younger at 31,” Tim Healy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There's no denying that Alonso has been busy during the current Winter Meetings, with Boras expressing how he has been “in and out.”

“Pete Alonso has been in and out of the winter meetings this week, Scott Boras said,” Healy wrote.

Pete Alonso with interest from the Red Sox

While Alonso is testing the free agency waters, he has been a productive hitter in each season with the Mets, though there is a chance the relationship between the two will come to an end. One team interested, as mentioned before, is the Red Sox, as Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports, saying they met virtually, but want to do a talk in person during the Winter Meetings.

“Red Sox have met with Pete Alonso on Zoom recently and are trying to schedule an in-person sit-down here in Orlando, we’ve heard. Person with knowledge of the bidding says it would be surprising for a deal (with any club) to come together by the end of the week, but, as always, only takes one call,” Cotillo reported.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what team Alonso signs with and what a potential deal could look like in the immediate future