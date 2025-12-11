There are always a lot of rumors surrounding the New York Yankees in the offseason, with more likely on the way and all throughout the winter. As the Yankees deal with rumors around Cody Bellinger and other players, there are also pitching threats that the team could be linked to, as discussed by MLB insiders.

In ESPN's latest column coming out of the Winter Meetings, questions would be posed to insiders, such as answering the team of which team is under the most pressure. Jesse Rogers would say the Yankees, mentioning that the team needs to keep up with the Toronto Blue Jays' offseason, with signing Japanese star pitcher Tatsuya Imai being at the forefront.

“For once, they are the team that needs to respond after the Blue Jays beat them on the field and now so far in the offseason,” Rogers wrote. “Toronto keeps adding while New York should try to at least maintain what it has — meaning Bellinger, or perhaps Tucker, should be in Yankees pinstripes as soon as possible. If the Yankees can add Imai, they'll match Toronto's addition of Cease. That would be a good thing. The two teams aren't that far apart in talent, but Yankees general manager Brian Cashman can't take his foot off the gas. The pressure is on in New York again.”

Yankees linked to MacKenzie Gore

While the rumors will continue around the Yankees, another pitcher that has been linked to the ball club is Washington Nationals' left-hander MacKenzie Gore. Rogers would say that after the Winter Meetings, the one deal that could go down is a trade for Gore, with him listing New York as a fit.

“Where there is smoke, there is fire, meaning Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore will be moved,” Rogers said. “His name came up a lot in Orlando, and there are enough motivated teams in part because he's good and affordable. An American League East team, such as the New York Yankees or Orioles, fits for Gore — especially the latter, which might have an extra hitter or two to spare after signing Alonso. Gore fits in Baltimore on several levels.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if the Yankees obtain Gore or Imai as the team looks to improve after finishing 94-68, losing to Toronto in the divisional series.