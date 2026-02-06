With spring training and the MLB season right around the corner, the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins agreed to a trade on Friday, the teams both announced. Tampa Bay is acquiring outfielder Victor Mesa for infielder Angel Brachi. The Rays designated infielder Brett Wisely for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster.

Mesa, 24, made his MLB debut in 2025, appearing in a total of 16 games. While he did struggle in the big leagues, Mesa recorded a .301/.368/.510 slash line across 42 games played in Triple-A last year. Mesa was the Marlins' No. 25 overall prospect a season ago as well.

The left-hander is a good fielding outfielder, while his offense is continuing to develop. Mesa may be able to impact the Rays sooner rather than later if he takes the next step forward at the plate.

Brachi, a shortstop, has spent the past two seasons with the Rays' Rookie-Ball team. He displayed signs of promise in 2025, hitting .337/.453/.408 in his 51 games played. Brachi also added 17 stolen bases.

The Rays could look to make more moves before spring training. The same can be said for the Marlins. Neither ball club has made any especially notable big league additions this offseason, but both the Rays and Marlins have made a number of small transactions to add roster depth. Friday's trade is a perfect example of one of those small transactions. However, this trade could prove to be quite impactful in the future if Mesa and Brachi emerge as reliable MLB players at some point down the road.