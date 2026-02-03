Even though the Tampa Bay Rays didn’t get the catcher they pursued, they have still been active. However, there is one last-minute move the Rays must make before spring training.

With the starting rotation not filled out to the team’s content, the Rays need to look for another starter. They could use an end-of-rotation arm, and that guy is Lucas Giolito.

The top of the rotation is secure as long as Shane McClanahan bounces back from injuries. He will be joined by Drew Rasmussen and Ryan Pepiot. That’s a good trio, but only if McClahanan finds his old self.

P Lucas Giolito could make a difference for the Rays

Currently, Steven Matz holds the No. 4 spot with Ian Seymour slotted at No. 5. However, it would help the pitching staff if Giolito came aboard and Matz slipped into the fifth spot.

Injuries have followed Giolito, too. He missed the 2024 season with an arm injury. And he wasn’t available to pitch for the Red Sox in their playoff series against the Yankees.

Still, Giolito put up good numbers in 2024, going 10-4 with an ERA of 3.41. He didn’t miss a lot of bats, whiffing only 121 in 145 innings. But he only walked 56, and his WAR of 2.1 showed he’s not a bad choice down the line in the rotation.

Well, that’s true if he pitches with the same luck he found last season. Some of his numbers showed cracks in the foundation of that 3.41 ERA, according to bleacherreport.com.

“Giolito really didn't fool many batters in 2025, as his strikeout rate and contact quality metrics were firmly below average,” Zachary D. Ryder wrote. “His expected ERA was 5.06, putting him roughly in Chris Paddack territory.”

P Lucas Giolito could be a good buy for the Rays

But for every bad number that can be found on Giolito, it probably makes him more affordable. And the closer it gets to spring training, the better the chance he will take a lower offer just to get into camp and work out the kinks from last year’s late-season injury.

Rymer said Giolito could range anywhere from $20 million down to $10 million. So there’s the potential for a bargain buy for the Rays.

As for the season, McClahan will likely be the make-or-break guy, according to Sports Illustrated.

“For the last two seasons, (McClanahan) was injured and unable to pitch,” Nick Ziegler wrote. “However, the Rays are optimistic that he is going to be healthy and ready to go for 2026. If that is the case, their rotation could be seeing a significant boost.

“In three seasons with Tampa Bay, he has been able to total a 33-16 record and 3.02 ERA in 74 starts. The southpaw was selected to the All-Star team both in 2022 and 2023. Furthermore, he can be one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy.”

That’s certainly the case. And a strong No. 1 benefits everybody in the Rays’ rotation. And that's where Giolito could be such a sweet fit.

For example, if Giolito matched last year’s 10-4, the Rays would take it and run. He has four other double-digit-win seasons in his nine major-league years. So, there’s no reason to believe he couldn’t do it again.

At 31 years old, a healthy Giolito could be a nice addition for the Rays beyond this season. And that’s another reason to pursue him before spring training begins.

Because of its tough division, the Rays can't afford to roll into 2026 without depth in the starting rotation. They must make some kind of move so they don't get behind the eight ball early.