The Miami Marlins are continuing to rebuild for 2026. Miami is trading with the Colorado Rockies for pitcher Bradley Blalock, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Colorado is getting a minor-league pitcher in return, who wasn't named by the reporter.

“Blalock was DFA'd by the Rockies last week and gives Miami additional pitching depth after it traded Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers,” Passan posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Marlins had a rough 2025 season, although the club started to win games at the end of the campaign. Miami finished the year with a 79-83 record. Miami is looking at making a lot of changes for 2026, including a possible trade involving star pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

Blalock finished the 2025 season with Colorado holding a 9.36 ERA. He appeared in 14 games and made 12 starts. The Rockies had a very rough year with just 43 victories.

Marlins hope their pitching in 2026 can lead them to the postseason

Article Continues Below

Miami finished the 2025 campaign with seven wins in their last 10 games. The Marlins hope that the team can keep that momentum going heading into 2026.

In recent years, the Marlins have been known for selling off talent. This offseason, Miami is trying to change course and win again. Miami made a big splash by signing free agent closer Pete Fairbanks this offseason.

“I know that I'll be throwing leverage,” Fairbanks said about his role, per MLB.com. “Whether that's the ninth — I'm sure it will be the ninth at times — I'm sure it might end up being the eighth at times. Or if you've got to get an out in the seventh against the heart [of the order], I'm sure that it'll be something like that. I'm quite familiar with how the leverage-based bullpen gets ran, as I did it for quite a while, until, really, the past three years. Whether it's accruing the counting stats in the ninth or facing the heart of the eighth, whatever is asked of me is going to be what I do.”

Marlins fans hope these new additions help lift the club.