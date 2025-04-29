Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed he recently discussed Pete Rose with President Donald Trump, marking a significant step in the ongoing debate over Rose’s potential reinstatement, per ESPN. Speaking to the Associated Press Sports Editors on Monday, Manfred said the conversation took place during a meeting two weeks ago that also touched on immigration concerns for foreign-born players.

Although Manfred remained tight-lipped about the specifics, Trump made his position clear earlier this year, pledging to issue a “complete PARDON of Pete Rose.” On his Truth Social account, Trump wrote that while Rose’s betting on baseball games was wrong, he had only wagered on his team to win. However, it remains unclear whether the pardon would address Rose's earlier legal troubles, such as his conviction for filing false tax returns.

Rose’s posthumous reinstatement would be the first major step toward his eligibility for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Southern California lawyer Jeffrey Lenkov filed a petition for Rose’s reinstatement in January, aiming to overturn the lifetime ban that stemmed from Rose's gambling while he managed the Cincinnati Reds. Rose, who passed away last September at 83, still holds MLB records for career hits, games played, and plate appearances.

Complicated Path to Hall of Fame Consideration

Manfred emphasized that making a decision on Rose is “more complicated than it might appear,” promising that a ruling will come once the necessary work is complete. Still, reinstatement would not automatically place Rose on a Hall of Fame ballot. His candidacy would need to go through the Hall’s Historical Overview Committee before possibly reaching the Classic Baseball Era committee in 2027.

In addressing the broader debate about modern sports betting’s role in MLB, Manfred drew a firm line between players and the league's business activities. He noted that while MLB engages in partnerships with betting companies, players remain strictly prohibited from wagering on games. “It’s a privilege to play Major League Baseball,” Manfred said, adding that with privilege comes “responsibilities.”

While immigration policies were also a topic in his conversation with Trump, Rob Manfred chose not to elaborate, simply stating that the administration understood the unique needs of professional sports.