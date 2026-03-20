Fans have been waiting anxiously for details surrounding Olivia Rodrigo's next album after her smash hit sophomore effort, Guts. And now, she has begun teasing it.

Speaking to British Vogue, Rodrigo confirmed fan theories that her next album will be full of love songs, though she dubbed them “sad love songs.”

“I realized all my favorite romantic love songs were beautiful because they had a tinge of fear or yearning in them,” Rodrigo explained.

These will be different than her past songs. British Vogue noted that these songs are “specifically about the obsession and anxiety of” love, or “the depression when your lover is gone.” So, prepare to get the tissues out.

The journalist got a preview of three of the songs. They described the first track as “trippy soft rock about the spirituality of finding the man of your dreams,” noting that “her voice sounds so different — laid-back and mature.”

Rodrigo explained, “I’m very stubborn and if I like someone, I’m like, ‘Yo, this is going to happen. This is rare! Let’s do it.’” She then told the interviewer, “The person that the song is about is great,” with a grin.

When is Olivia Rodrigo's new album coming out?

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It's unknown when Rodrigo's third album is coming out. A release date has not been shared, but at least it sounds like she's pushing the envelope with her new songs.

Her last album, Guts, came out on Sept. 8, 2023. The album featured hit songs like “Vampire,” “Bad Idea Right?” and “Get Him Back.”

She embarked on the Guts World Tour to promote the album. Rodrigo performed 102 shows across six legs around the world. This was her first arena tour after touring theaters on her first headlining tour, the Sour Tour.

All signs point to 2026 being a big year for Rodrigo. More than likely, her third album will come out. Then, she will hit the road shortly after to promote the album.