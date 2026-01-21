Carlos Beltran’s Hall of Fame moment arrived Tuesday night in one of the most emotional scenes of the baseball offseason.

Beltran’s election validated a career defined by elite two-way play and sustained excellence. He won three Gold Gloves and two Silver Slugger awards, showcasing his impact on both sides of the game. The outfielder also captured a World Series title with the Houston Astros in 2017, adding a championship to his resume. Across multiple eras and teams, he earned respect as a complete player, postseason threat, and steady clubhouse presence.

The 20-year MLB veteran learned he was headed to Cooperstown after receiving the traditional Hall of Fame phone call, confirming he earned 84.2 percent of the BBWAA vote and comfortably cleared the required threshold.

The New York Mets shared the moment on the club’s official X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the results became public, posting a video showing Beltran surrounded by family as he answered the phone. His wife, Jessica Beltran, stood beside him as BBWAA official Jack O’Connell delivered the news on behalf of the Hall.

The call from the Hall 📞 pic.twitter.com/yGMoSsfr88 — New York Mets (@Mets) January 20, 2026

The nine-time MLB All-Star finished with 2,725 hits, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs, and 312 stolen bases, placing him among the most complete switch hitters in baseball history. He also built a postseason legacy, posting a 1.021 OPS across 65 playoff games.

Beltran’s induction followed a patient climb through the voting process, marking his fourth year on the ballot as support steadily increased. The former 1999 AL Rookie of the Year joins Andruw Jones, elected by the BBWAA, and Jeff Kent, inducted through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee, as members of the Class of 2026.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for July 26 in Cooperstown, where Beltran is expected to enter the Hall wearing a Mets cap, honoring the franchise where he played some of his most dominant seasons and cemented his legacy.