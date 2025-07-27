With the MLB trade deadline just days away, the Minnesota Twins have become one of the most watched teams in the league — particularly for clubs hunting premium pitching. According to multiple reports, contenders are lining up to inquire about relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, and even ace starter Joe Ryan. But if anyone’s hoping to pry them loose, they’ll have to pay up — big time.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Twins are demanding “at least two top-100-caliber prospects” for either Duran or Jax. That sky-high asking price has reportedly discouraged some clubs from even initiating conversations about Ryan, whose value is even higher as one of the league’s most efficient and affordable starters.

Duran, 27, is in the middle of another dominant season, owning a 1.94 ERA over 46 1/3 innings with 15 saves. Since debuting in 2022, he’s established himself as one of baseball’s most feared arms — regularly hitting 100 mph and combining that heat with a vicious sinker-splitter hybrid. He’s under team control through 2027 and is making just $4.125 million this season.

Twins could be active at the trade deadline

Griffin Jax, while slightly less well-known, has quietly been one of MLB’s most overpowering strikeout artists. The 30-year-old righty holds a 36.4% strikeout rate, good for one of the highest marks in the league. His arsenal includes a devastating sweeper and changeup that fuel a 19.4% swinging-strike rate — fifth-best among all pitchers with at least 10 innings this season. Jax has a 4.09 ERA this year, skewed by some early home runs, but his advanced metrics suggest a high ceiling. Like Duran, Jax is also controlled through 2027 and is earning just $2.365 million.

The Twins are not actively shopping Ryan, but his name continues to surface in rumors due to his All-Star-caliber performance. The 28-year-old right-hander has posted a 2.63 ERA across 116 1/3 innings, striking out nearly 30% of batters while walking just 5.1%. He’s under contract through 2027 and making only $3 million this year — making him one of the most valuable pitchers in the league, dollar for dollar.

Given the affordable salaries and control years remaining, Minnesota has every reason to set the bar high. If last year’s trade of Tanner Scott (a rental closer) required a four-prospect package, including a top-50 prospect, it’s no surprise the Twins expect more for Duran or Jax.

Beyond their big three, Minnesota is also open to dealing other players. Reliever Brock Stewart — a hard-throwing righty with a 2.38 ERA since 2023 — could be a more attainable bullpen piece. The Twins are also listening on veterans like Chris Paddack, Ty France, and outfielder Harrison Bader, along with versatile switch-hitter Willi Castro.

Whether or not the Twins make a major move remains to be seen, but with scouts packed into their recent games and the deadline clock ticking, Minnesota is firmly in the spotlight.