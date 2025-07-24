With the New York Yankees in a lot of rumors ahead of the trade deadline, the one player that the team has been linked to is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. As some in the baseball world predict Suarez being dealt to the Yankees, there has been some insight into how the team can pull off a potential deal.

In the latest piece from MLB insider Jim Bowden, he would write about how to “expand” the trade to make it better for both sides, as Arizona could build for the future, and New York is in win-now mode, like throwing in a top Diamondbacks pitcher. Bowden would also report that top prospects from the Yankees like Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. are “off limits,” though there are others that they would part with.

“The Yankees will not be trading top prospects Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. I’m told both are off limits,” Bowden wrote. “However, they probably would be willing to part with a package highlighted by middle infielder Roderick Arias and left-handed pitcher Brock Selvidge.”

“If the Diamondbacks wanted to expand a Suárez trade to include an impending-free-agent starter, either Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly, then perhaps the Yankees would be willing to add recently promoted right-hander Cam Schlittler or outfield power hitter Everson Pereira,” Bowden continued. “There’s certainly a path to a package that could make sense for both sides.”

Yankees predicted to end up with Eugenio Suarez

While the Yankees have rumored backup plans for Suarez if the team is unable to acquire him, it can't be overstated how much of a need the coveted slugger would fill as a necessary third baseman. This is why ESPN's David Schoenfield would ultimately give the prediction that New York will end up with Suarez, who currently has a whopping 36 home runs on the season.

“General manager Brian Cashman has said the Yankees are ‘going to go to town' at the trade deadline, suggesting they need a starting pitcher, bullpen help and an infielder,” Schoenfield wrote. “The offense has been better again in July after scuffling in June, but Aaron Judge could still use some help. There is an air of desperation as well with the Yankees, as the Toronto Blue Jays passed them in the standings, and Suarez is clearly a perfect fit for their gaping hole at third.”

According to Bob Nightengale, New York and the Seattle Mariners are the two teams that are the “most aggressive” in pursuit of Suarez. It remains to be seen if the Yankees end up with Suarez and how active they'll be with the trade deadline on the evening of July 31.