Eugenio Suarez is unquestionably baseball’s most coveted trade candidate as a multitude of teams have shown interest in the veteran ahead of the deadline. But with the New York Yankees out of the Suarez sweepstakes, where will the Arizona Diamondbacks’ All-Star end up?

MLB insider Jon Heyman gave his take on the most probable Suarez landing spots. “I still think it’s probably– I’m gonna guess the Mariners or the Cubs. Those two teams have been in it all along… I think both teams have prospects to get it done. So I think one of those two is probably the most likely,” Heyman noted, per B/R Walk-Off.

“But I’ve said, Reds, Tigers, Phillies, Astros, Brewers – I’m gonna throw them all in the mix as potential fits [for a Suarez trade],” he added.

Mariners and Cubs named top Eugenio Suarez suitors

At three games under .500 and 10 games back in the NL West, Arizona has decided to sell at the deadline. The team already shipped first baseman Josh Naylor to the Mariners. And the Diamondbacks are just getting started as they punt on the 2025 season.

The Yankees were hoping to add Suarez to fill their void at third base. But a gap in trade talks for the 12th-year veteran forced New York to pivot to Ryan McMahon. Now the field is wide open as the Diamondbacks weigh offers from more than a half dozen suitors.

The Mariners remain focused on Suarez and the team could make another deal with Arizona after the Naylor trade. Seattle is even more determined to land the two-time All-Star with McMahon off the market. The Mariners are attempting to bolster their corner infield spots for a second-half playoff push.

Chicago is also interested in Suarez’s services. The Cubs, who once held a commanding division lead, were recently knocked out of first place in the NL Central by the red-hot Brewers.

The team has already signaled that it is all in on the 2025 season after landing Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Astros. Now the Cubs could send top pitching prospect Jaxon Wiggins to the Diamondbacks in a straight-up deal for Suarez.

Of course, a host of other teams could also make a play for the 33-year-old slugger. Suarez is second in the National League with 36 home runs and leads the majors with 86 RBI after 101 games with the Diamondbacks. The trade watch has intensified as Suarez continues to mash, with five homers in his last five games.