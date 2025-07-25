With all the rumors surrounding Eugenio Suarez ahead of the trade deadline, there's an argument to be made that the Arizona Diamondbacks slugger is the most coveted hitter on the market, with a lot of teams in pursuit. As Suarez is rumored to be interested in a Cincinnati Reds reunion, MLB insider Jim Bowden speaks about how an offer might look.

Bowden's latest column features five trades he would like to see for the deadline, with one being Suarez heading back to Cincinnati, where he spent most of his career from 2015 to 2021. His best years were in 2018 and 2019, when he recorded 34 and 49 home runs to go along with 104 and 103 RBIs, respectively.

Bowden would say that the team needs a power hitter to become a bona fide wild-card team, and that Suarez would be a “game-changer” of a move.

“The Reds have the pitching to make the playoffs as a wild-card team but lack that one power hitter to get them there,” Bowden wrote. “Acquiring Suárez would be a game-changer for their lineup and drastically improve their chances of playing in October.”

“Suárez looks like he’ll be the biggest bat traded at the deadline, and contenders are lining up in hopes of landing him,” Bowden continued. “He has slashed .252/.325/.593 with 36 home runs and a majors-leading 86 RBIs. Only Cal Raleigh, Aaron Judge, and Shohei Ohtani have hit more home runs than Suárez, who will be a free agent after this season.”

What Diamondbacks get from Reds in a hypothetical Eugenio Suarez deal

While there will be many trade pitches for Suarez from a boatload of teams, the Reds pose an interesting farm system, as in this hypothetical trade, the Diamondbacks get back three pieces. Arizona would acquire third baseman Cam Collier, and pitchers Chase Petty, Adam Serwinowski.

Subsequently, Bowden would express how Arizona is getting some “vital pitching depth” with the two listed and Collier, who would be the “headliner” of the deal and a future talent for the team.

“In return, the D-Backs would add vital pitching depth to their roster in Petty, a 100-mph arm who has posted a 4.14 ERA over 15 Triple-A starts this season, and Serwinowski, who has struck out 86 in 70 innings this year in High A,” Bowden wrote. “Petty, 22, allowed 14 runs in six innings over three appearances with the Reds this season.”

“Collier should eventually end up being the headliner in the deal for Arizona,” Bowden continued. “He has slashed .299/.422/.414 with 12 doubles and two homers in 211 plate appearances this season across three minor-league levels. Last season, he hit 20 homers with 74 RBIs in High A and was named MVP of the Futures Game. Collier, 20, was sidelined to begin this season due to a left thumb injury, sustained in spring training, that required surgery.”

It remains to be seen where Suarez ends up and if the Reds will be in active pursuit come the trade deadline on the evening of July 31.