The New York Yankees are widely viewed as one of the most desperate teams at the MLB trade deadline. As it nears, they’re keeping a close eye on Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan. Alongside them, the Houston Astros also see him as one of the most intriguing names on the market. The 27-year-old All-Star has quietly emerged as one of the most versatile and productive pieces for the Cardinals. Now, his name is circulating in trade discussions across the league, as per Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Multiple insiders have confirmed that if Donovan becomes available, the Yankees would have serious interest. That’s no surprise, considering the Bronx Bombers’ ongoing quest to bolster their infield depth and lineup consistency. Donovan fits the mold, he can play multiple infield and outfield positions, hits for contact, and brings a high baseball IQ that would thrive under pressure in New York.

The Astros are also reportedly among the suitors. Despite a turbulent start to the season, the Astros remains in the playoff hunt and could use Donovan’s steady bat and defensive versatility to solidify a lineup that has battled injuries and inconsistency.

The key question, however, is whether the Cardinals are truly ready to sell Brendan Donovan. With the team hovering near mediocrity and speculation swirling about a possible deeper roster shakeup, the front office faces a tough call: retool or reset? If the latter prevails, Donovan could become one of the most coveted names ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

His value isn’t just in his bat or glove, it’s in his control. Donovan isn’t a rental. He’s under team control through 2028, making him not just a trade deadline rental but a long-term piece for any contender. That level of control means the Cardinals can ask for a hefty return, and they likely will.

With the MLB trade deadline just days away, the Yankees and Astros, two teams always in win-now mode, might soon find themselves in a bidding war. Whether Donovan ultimately moves depends on how deep the Cardinals are willing to cut. But if he’s on the block, the fireworks could start early.