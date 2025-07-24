Barry Bonds is one of the most controversial figures in baseball history. Although marred by his use of steroids, Bonds remains a beloved figure in San Francisco, where many of his greatest moments took place.

Recently, Bonds weighed in on the state of baseball analytics. During an appearance on the Up in Smoke podcast, he said that at 60 years old, he could still hit the ball at 100 mph.

However, former MLB slugger Gary Sheffield isn't so sure. During his appearance on Up in Smoke, Sheffield made it crystal clear that Bonds wouldn't be up to par at his age.

“Barry ain't gonna hit nothing,” he said. “Barry's 60-something years old. He ain't gonna hit nothing. That's my dog.”

Gary Sheffield weighs in on @BarryBonds' bold statement on All the Smoke podcast

Sheffield played 22 seasons in MLB from 1988 to 2009. Along the way, he played for eight different teams.

In 1992, he won the NL batting title with the San Diego Padres. Five years later, he was part of a Florida Marlins team that won the World Series.

Sheffield garnered 2,689 hits, 509 home runs, 1,676 RBIs. Despite those numbers, Sheffield was not inducted into the Hall of Fame in his final year of eligibility.

He received 63.9% of the vote, short of the 75% threshold. Meanwhile, Bonds is not eligible due to the longstanding steroids controversy despite being the all time Home Run leader with 755.

The complexity of Gary Sheffield's relationship with Barry Bonds

Over the years, both men have had a complicated connection. In 2001, Bonds and Sheffield became friends and trained together.

However, their relationship started to falter during the height of the BALCO scandal in 2003. The San Francisco based laboratory supplied Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) to professional athletes.

Bonds allegedly received PEDs from his trainer Greg Anderson.

At the same time, Bonds had introduced Sheffield to BALCO through Anderson. Evidently, Sheffield got caught up in the scandal when he testified that Bonds compelled him to take “the cream” and “the clear”.

Both of which were later confirmed as designer steroids, unbeknownst to Sheffield. Also, Sheffield accused Bonds of being very controlling during their training sessions and thus the relationship hit a snag.

Sheffield stated by 2009 he and Bonds made up.