Former MLB superstar Ichiro Suzuki is finally getting his flowers. Ichiro Suzuki headlines one of the most internationally celebrated Baseball Hall of Fame classes in recent memory. On January 21, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voted Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, and Billy Wagner into Cooperstown. The Classic Baseball Era Committee also selected Dave Parker and Dick Allen. The Hall will hold their official induction ceremony on July 27, 2025, at the Clark Sports Center lawn.

Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese-born player ever elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Remarkably, he captured 99.7% of the vote, just one shy of a unanimous selection. His career, however, transcends mere statistics. Over 19 MLB seasons, he compiled 3,089 hits, maintained a .311 batting average, won 10 Gold Gloves, and earned 10 All-Star nods.

To mark the occasion, the Hall has rolled out a new exhibit titled “Yakyu | Baseball: The Transpacific Exchange of the Game.” Notably, it highlights Ichiro Suzuki’s career alongside several key artifacts. These include his Team Japan WBC helmet, gloves from his record-setting 262-hit 2004 season, and memorabilia from Japanese baseball luminaries. Fittingly, the exhibit debuts just as Cooperstown prepares to host more than 50 Hall of Famers this weekend. The induction festivities are scheduled for July 25–28.

Meanwhile, CC Sabathia joins Ichiro as a first-ballot inductee. He finished with 251 career wins, over 3,000 strikeouts, the 2007 AL Cy Young Award, and played a key role in the Yankees’ 2009 World Series championship. Additionally, Billy Wagner was inducted in his final year of eligibility. He amassed 422 saves and a career 2.31 ERA, ranking eighth all time among closers.

As Ichiro Suzuki prepares to give his induction speech, he reflects on what it means to pave the way for Japanese players in MLB: “This wasn’t the end goal. I still do have that desire of running out in front of people,” he said, emphasizing that his journey with baseball is ongoing, and still about giving back. For Ichiro, “By no means is this the top of the mountain.”

To him, Cooperstown isn’t just a destination. It’s a milestone in a lifelong pursuit of excellence and a global impact on the game.