Former MLB superstar Ichiro Suzuki is finally getting his flowers. Ichiro Suzuki headlines one of the most internationally celebrated Baseball Hall of Fame classes in recent memory. On January 21, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America voted Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia, and Billy Wagner into Cooperstown. The Classic Baseball Era Committee also selected Dave Parker and Dick Allen. The Hall will hold their official induction ceremony on July 27, 2025, at the Clark Sports Center lawn.

Ichiro Suzuki became the first Japanese-born player ever elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Remarkably, he captured 99.7% of the vote, just one shy of a unanimous selection. His career, however, transcends mere statistics. Over 19 MLB seasons, he compiled 3,089 hits, maintained a .311 batting average, won 10 Gold Gloves, and earned 10 All-Star nods.

To mark the occasion, the Hall has rolled out a new exhibit titled “Yakyu | Baseball: The Transpacific Exchange of the Game.” Notably, it highlights Ichiro Suzuki’s career alongside several key artifacts. These include his Team Japan WBC helmet, gloves from his record-setting 262-hit 2004 season, and memorabilia from Japanese baseball luminaries. Fittingly, the exhibit debuts just as Cooperstown prepares to host more than 50 Hall of Famers this weekend. The induction festivities are scheduled for July 25–28.

Meanwhile, CC Sabathia joins Ichiro as a first-ballot inductee. He finished with 251 career wins, over 3,000 strikeouts, the 2007 AL Cy Young Award, and played a key role in the Yankees’ 2009 World Series championship. Additionally, Billy Wagner was inducted in his final year of eligibility. He amassed 422 saves and a career 2.31 ERA, ranking eighth all time among closers.

As Ichiro Suzuki prepares to give his induction speech, he reflects on what it means to pave the way for Japanese players in MLB: “This wasn’t the end goal. I still do have that desire of running out in front of people,” he said, emphasizing that his journey with baseball is ongoing, and still about giving back. For Ichiro, “By no means is this the top of the mountain.”

To him, Cooperstown isn’t just a destination. It’s a milestone in a lifelong pursuit of excellence and a global impact on the game.

More MLB News
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
MLB rumors: Insider suggests Cubs trade top prospect for Pirates pitcherZachary Weinberger ·
Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) against the Houston Astros at Chase Field.
MLB rumors: ‘Gap’ in Yankees-Diamondbacks Eugenio Suarez trade talksJoey Mistretta ·
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) celebrates the win with right fielder Willi Castro (50) against the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of the tenth inning at Rogers Centre. The Dodgers are rumored to be targeting Jhoan Duran, Willi Castro, and Griffin Jax from the Twins as the MLB Trade Deadline looms, aiming to reignite their World Series hopes.
MLB rumors: Dodgers double up on Twins stars in trade ideaYasmin Edañol ·
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Eugenio Suarez against the Houston Astros at Chase Field.
MLB rumors: Insider pitches Reds’ Eugenio Suarez reunion trade offerZachary Weinberger ·
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
MLB rumors: Insider’s 3-team trade idea sends Red Sox’s Jarren Duran to PadresChristopher Hennessy ·
Sports journalist Buster Olney in action before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Buster Olney calls the Yankees the most desparate at the MLB Trade deadline as they want a World Series return,
MLB rumors: Why Buster Olney thinks Yankees are most desperate team at trade deadlineYasmin Edañol ·