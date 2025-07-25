The Los Angeles Dodgers may have entered the season with a fortified bullpen. But as the MLB Trade Deadline looms, the Dodgers are not leaving anything to chance. In a proposed blockbuster ahead of the deadline, the Dodgers could land the Twins’ top two arms, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax, along with utilityman Willi Castro. The reigning World Series champs could double down on relief help.

Their injury-hit bullpen may get a major boost from two high-impact arms coming over from Minnesota.

In the deal, the Dodgers would send outfielder Josue De Paula, left-hander Jackson Ferris, right-hander Bobby Miller, and outfielder Jaron Elkins to Minnesota. It’s a hefty price. But it reflects the Dodgers’ win-now urgency and their push for a repeat World Series run.

Jhoan Duran, one of Twins' and MLB's most electrifying closers, owns a 1.94 ERA and 15 saves over 46 appearances. His triple-digit heat and filthy offspeed stuff would instantly make him the anchor of L.A.’s bullpen. Jax has a 4.09 ERA this year but still shows elite swing-and-miss stuff. He’s struck out 68 in just 44 innings and was dominant in 2023 with a 2.03 ERA and 0.87 WHIP. Both relievers are under team control through 2027, making them not just deadline rentals but long-term weapons.

Los Angeles would also get Willi Castro, a versatile switch-hitter with a 112 OPS+ and the ability to play almost every position on the field. With injuries often disrupting postseason depth, Castro could quietly prove invaluable down the stretch.

The Twins, meanwhile, would collect a haul. The centerpiece is De Paula, a 20-year-old slugger ranked No. 17 by Keith Law. He boasts a .262/.409/.416 slash line with 10 homers and 28 steals in High A. Though raw defensively, his bat screams All-Star potential. Ferris and Miller offer upside on the mound, one as a future mid-rotation arm, the other as a bounce-back project. Elkins adds value to the deal, but the Twins are clearly building this package around De Paula’s ceiling.

For Los Angeles, this isn’t just about plugging bullpen holes, it’s a calculated strike aimed at returning to the World Series. If the Dodgers pull it off, it might be the most aggressive, and most impactful, move of the MLB Trade deadline.