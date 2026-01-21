The biggest names in free agency are quickly finding new homes, with Kyle Tucker signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Bregman latching on with the Chicago Cubs and Bo Bichette moving to the Big Apple, agreeing to terms with the New York Mets. As a result, Cody Bellinger has quickly become the best position player available in free agency, with the former New York Yankees star yet to find a new home.

It looked like the Mets were going to pursue Bellinger to the ends of the earth considering their dire need for a quality starting outfielder. But they have since traded for Luis Robert in a deal that cost them Luisangel Acuna, a quality young infielder who no longer has a home with the team after the signing of Bichette.

Now, it's not quite clear which team would invest a ton in Bellinger. There are at least few interested ballclubs other than the teams based in New York, and the latest update from Jon Heyman of the New York Post suggests that there are some mystery teams in the running for Bellinger's signature.

“Cody Bellinger is weighing interest from the Yankees, Mets and two others,” Heyman wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

Cody Bellinger may end up returning to the Yankees

The Yankees are yet to make a big-money move this offseason, and they have been more cautious of the luxury tax than any other big-market MLB team. It won't be the end of the world if Bellinger signs elsewhere, but with Jasson Dominguez being a huge question mark in the outfield, they may prefer having the security of Bellinger's bat and defense.

Bellinger is projected to sign a six-year deal worth around $180 million, and that should be very doable for the Yankees, especially with Bellinger coming off a 4.9 fWAR season.