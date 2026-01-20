Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette and Alex Bregman have all signed. Now, the MLB world is waiting on Cody Bellinger to make his decision. The former MVP has been linked to a number of teams in MLB free agency, and, according to Jim Bowden, his decision could be coming soon.

“Cody Bellinger is mulling over multiple offers from multiple teams and is expected to make a decision shortly,” Bowden wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday morning.

Teams such as the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays have been linked to the 30-year-old outfielder. A reunion with the New York Yankees is still a possibility, although recent reports suggest Bellinger re-signing with the Yankees may be unlikely.

Cody Bellinger was the National League MVP back in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He hit 47 home runs and finished the year with a 1.035 OPS. While he has not replicated those numbers since, Bellinger still performed well in 2025 with the Yankees. The left-handed slugger slashed .272/.334/.480 to go along with 29 home runs and an .813 OPS.

Bellinger has his share of ups and downs at times offensively. He offers game-changing potential, though. There is no question that he is an extremely difficult out when he is locked in. Additionally, Bellinger plays respectable defense, and is capable of playing any outfield position as well as first base.

According to Bowden, Bellinger's free agency decision could be announced soon. The decision will have a pivotal impact on the 2026 MLB outlook, as he could turn certain teams into true contenders.