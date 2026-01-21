The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox have connected on a significant trade. After signing Bo Bichette to a big-money deal, the Amazins knew they needed to improve their outfield. The Mets have acquired outfielder Luis Robert Jr from the Southsiders for infielder Luisangel Acuña and minor-league pitcher Truman Pauley.

“Full trade, per ESPN sources: Mets receive: CF Luis Robert Jr. White Sox receive: IF Luisangel Acuña and RHP Truman Pauley,” ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

As recently as Tuesday afternoon, multiple insiders reported that the Mets were still involved in Cody Bellinger free-agent discussions. But first, they trade for the promising centerfielder from Chicago who has dealt with a lot of injuries.

The Mets are betting on Robert's upside with this move. In 2023, he slugged 38 homers, knocked in 80 runs, and finished 12th in AL MVP voting. That was a high point, but he has missed a total of 114 games over two seasons ever since. He is due $20 million for this season and has a $20 million club option for 2027.

Acuña is the first piece to move from the crowded Mets infield. They lost Pete Alonso this offseason, but have added Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien, and Bichette. Acuña was picked up in the Max Scherzer trade with the Texas Rangers in 2023, and now he heads to the White Sox.

The White Sox are taking on Acuña after a rough rookie season with the Mets. He played 95 games, hitting .234 with just eight RBI in 193 plate appearances. His glove was not great either, which made him the expendable piece from the infield. The White Sox keep adding to their group of young players through trades as the rebuild continues.

Pauley was a 12th-round pick by the Mets in the 2025 Draft. He made three appearances with St Lucie in the Florida State League last year, with a 2.08 ERA.