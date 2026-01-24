As new details emerge from Kyle Tucker's free-agency saga, it's now clear the Toronto Blue Jays came within striking distance of signing the star outfielder before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Appearing on the 6ix Inning Stretch Podcast, former MLB player and team insider Whit Merrifield revealed that Tucker had genuine interest in Toronto and was prepared to sign there if financial terms had aligned.

“I don't know Kyle, but I know people in his camp really well. They agreed to give us the exclusive if he signed with the Jays,” said Merrifield. “That didn't happen, but when he signed his, his agent texted me and was like, ‘Hey, Kyle really wanted to go to Toronto.' The Jays offered him ten years for [$350 million], which ended up coming out. They needed, I felt like they needed a little bit more based on Kyle and his market and comparables. Toronto just wasn't willing to do more than [$35 million] a year.

“Everyone has a value for different players. Toronto felt that his value was [$35 million] a year for ten years, which is an incredible offer. The Dodgers came in and said about [$60 million] a year. It's hard to say no to that, but I love his swing. He’s a gold glove defender. He’s a good athlete. I think he deserved a lot of money. Again, [$60 million] a year is crazy to think about. Just didn't work.”

The Dodgers finalized a four-year, $240 million contract with Tucker. The deal averages $60 million per year and includes opt-out clauses after the second and third seasons. The contract also features $30 million in deferred salary. To offset the deferrals, Los Angeles included a $64 million signing bonus, with $54 million paid upfront. The financial structure separated the Dodgers from Toronto and the New York Mets, the other reported finalist.

Article Continues Below

The 29-year-old addressed his decision during his introductory press conference in Los Angeles, crediting the Dodgers' organizational structure and championship mindset.

“I mean, there’s a lot of great ball clubs out there with great teams, and they all have unique things that make them great,” he said. “But, like I said, I think this organization from the top down is first class, and the team that these guys put together and assembled to give a great product for the fan base in the city to go out there and compete for a championship kind of speaks for itself.

“Just kind of taking everything into account and wanting to be a part of that, I think, is very special. You don’t really get that very often. It’ll be a lot of fun playing with these guys and competing for another, hopefully a three-peat here.”

Tucker's on-field value is backed by eight seasons of major league production with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs. He owns a career .273 batting average with 748 hits, 147 home runs, 490 RBIs, and 456 runs scored. In the 2025 regular season, Tucker recorded 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, a .266 batting average, a .377 on-base percentage, and a .464 slugging percentage across 500 at-bats. He also amassed 25 stolen bases and scored 91 runs. During the postseason, he hit .259 with one home run and one RBI in 27 at-bats. A World Series championship, Gold Glove, and two Silver Slugger awards adorn his career achievements.