Despite a 2025 MLB season payroll that could probably fund a space program, the New York Mets failed to get the job done. They did not even make the MLB postseason, finishing the campaign with just 83 wins.

One reason to blame for New York's disappointing season was its starting. The Mets finished just 18th in the big leagues with a 4.13 starting pitching ERA. Although New York was ninth overall with a 3.95 FIP, which takes away some of the blame from the rotation, the Mets are said to be in the hunt for a big addition to their pitching staff.

“They embarrassed themselves by having the biggest payroll and failed to make the playoffs. And owner Steve Cohen hates to be embarrassed. They’ll come up with one, if not two front-line starters,” Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY shared.

Cohen also listed the Mets among the clubs he expects ” to be the most aggressive in free agency.”

There isn't a shortage of names the Mets can go after to bolster their starting rotation. Dylan Cease, Framber Valdez and Shota Imanaga are all free agents. It's also worth noting that each of them has received qualifying offers from their respective 2025 teams.

Other notable MLB free agent pitchers are Zac Gallen, Chris Bassitt, Michael King and Merrill Kelly.

On the trade front, New York can turn use its aggressiveness in possible pursuits of the likes of Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers or Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers.

For now, Sean Manaea, Nolan McLean and Clay Holmes can be expected to be part of NY's 2026 rotation, while Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Brandon Sproat and Jonah Tong appear to have less clarity on their future with New York. Senga, who is to earn $15 million each season until the 2027 season, has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate, while Peterson is entering the final year of his arbitration eligibility (h/t Danny Abriano of SNY).

What seems certain at the moment is that the Mets have money to spend, or at least make some of the top pitching targets in the MLB free agency look their way.