The San Diego Padres have done well to stay neck-and-neck with the Los Angeles Dodgers atop the National League West to start the 2025 campaign, but if they intend on making a championship run this season, they are going to need some reinforcements. According to a recent report, the team is showing interest in trading for Boston Red Sox star left fielder Jarren Duran to fill arguably the biggest hole on their roster.

The Padres have been struggling to get any sort of production from the left field spot this season, as they have primarily used a combination of Jason Heyward and Gavin Sheets at this position to this point. While Sheets has been a revelation at the plate, he suffered a slew of injuries after crashing into the left field wall during the team's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, and while he may not end up missing much time, the team has set their sights on Duran once again.

“As the Padres face a daunting upcoming schedule and glaring holes at the bottom of their lineup, their list of trade targets again includes Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, league sources told The Athletic,” Dennis Lin reported. “The Padres expressed interest in Duran ahead of the 2024 season, before veteran left fielder Jurickson Profar and then-rookie center fielder Jackson Merrill joined Duran as first-time All-Stars.”

“Now, an underwhelming Red Sox team might consider Duran expendable; outfielder Roman Anthony remains tantalizingly close to Boston, and a restless fan base has been clamoring for the arrival of the sport’s consensus No. 1 prospect.”

Could the Padres trade for Jarren Duran from the Red Sox?

Whereas San Diego has enjoyed a solid start to the year, the opposite has been true for the Boston Red Sox, as they have crawled out to a 29-32 record through the first two months of the season. There's still time for them to turn things around, but if they continue struggling, they could consider trading Duran since the top prospect in baseball, Roman Anthony, appears to be more than ready to be promoted to the majors.

Duran enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, but he has taken a step back so far in 2025, as he's posted a .264 batting average with four home runs and 34 runs batted in. Still, he's one of the Red Sox best players, and he'd be an immediate upgrade for the Padres in left field. Even if Boston struggles, though, they may be more interested in trading either Ceddanne Rafaela or Wilyer Abreu in order to make room for Anthony, so it remains to be seen whether San Diego will be successful in their efforts to land the former All-Star.