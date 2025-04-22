Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is considered the centerpiece of this year's upcoming free agent market. Robert is reportedly getting interest from the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, per ESPN. There are other teams that could also get involved.

Robert hasn't seemed the same hitter he was just a few years ago in 2023. The White Sox outfielder is struggling out of the gate this year, with a .145 batting average. He has two home runs and six RBIs. The White Sox also look destined for another disappointing year.

In 2024, Robert wasn't traded from the club despite massive interest and speculation. While the White Sox ended up parting ways with several players, Robert stayed in the lineup through a disastrous 121 loss season. He hit just .224 with 35 RBIs.

In 2023, Robert soared. He collected 144 hits for the club, while driving in 80 runs.

The Mets and Phillies could both use Luis Robert Jr.

While Robert hasn't been solid on offense recently, he has been on defense. The center fielder has done very well for the White Sox while fielding.

The Mets already have an in with Robert. The White Sox outfielder worked out this last offseason with Juan Soto, who now plays for the Mets. The two players built a good rapport with one another. Soto went on the record saying how impressed he was with Robert.

New York is currently without Jose Siri, which also gives Robert a possible in with the club. He could help fill that gap.

While the Phillies don't have that prior connection to Robert, Philadelphia is still one of the best clubs in the National League. The Phillies also have an injured outfielder in Brandon Marsh. Marsh is off to the injured list.

The Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians are also possible landing spots for Robert, per ESPN. Both of those clubs are dealing with uncertainty in the outfield.

While nothing is certain, it seems more likely that Robert's days in Chicago are numbered.