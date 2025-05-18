The Boston Red Sox have found themselves in a bit of a bind at the first base position early in the 2025 campaign. The team will be without their starting first baseman, Triston Casas, for the rest of the season after he ruptured his patellar tendon in his left knee on May 2, and since then, manager Alex Cora has been desperately searching for answers at the position. That could lead the Red Sox to the trade market, where Rhys Hoskins may emerge as a target for the team.

The Milwaukee Brewers veteran first baseman has enjoyed a solid start to the season, posting a .285 batting average with five home runs and 24 runs batted in. However, he's set to hit free agency next offseason, and with the Brewers struggling to the tune of a 21-25 record so far, they could eventually decide to pick up something in return for Hoskins while they can. With Boston needing help at first base, they have suddenly become a potential landing spot for him.

“If the Boston Red Sox are still looking for a first baseman at the trade deadline, Rhys Hoskins of the Milwaukee Brewers could be the perfect fit. Hoskins, a free agent after the season, will be available if the Brewers aren’t in the playoff hunt,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.

Should the Red Sox try to trade for Rhys Hoskins from the Brewers?

For the time being, the Red Sox have employed internal options at first base in the wake of Casas' absence, with a combination of Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro getting the nod for now. Rafael Devers has publicly shot down a suggested move to the position, and recently, rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell has begun taking grounders at first base, indicating a position change could be in the cards for him.

If none of the internal options work, though, Hoskins could be the answer as a rental option before the team figures out what Casas' status is for 2026 and beyond. The Brewers could also turn things around and opt to hold onto Hoskins, but if their struggles persist, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them try to hammer out a deal with the Sox for the 32-year-old slugger.