The Milwaukee Brewers have made some changes to their roster over the past week, and they may not be done. The big move was trading Aaron Civale to the Chicago White Sox, as he requested to be moved after being moved to the bullpen when they put top prospect Jacob Misiorowski in the rotation.

In return for the trade, the Brewers received Andrew Vaughn, but they assigned him to Triple-A Nashville after the deal was finalized. The Brewers don't seem to be done making deals during the season, and it may all depend on how Vaughn performs, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“If the Brewers become convinced that newly acquired Andrew Vaughn could return to being an everyday first baseman, veteran Rhys Hoskins could be a valuable chip at the trade deadline,” Nightengale wrote.

Hoskins has been involved in trade rumors over the past few weeks, and would seem to be a huge trade candidate since he has a $18 million mutual option for 2026. There's a good chance that the team will turn down the option because of how much it is.

Vauhgn could be a solid player for the Brewers because of his versatility, but the numbers that he posted with the White Sox were not all that great.

“Andrew Vaughn, coming to the Brewers in the Aaron Civale trade, is a 1B and DH who hits right-handed and has 77 homers in 4 1/2 seasons in the big leagues — but is slashing .189/.218/.314 in 48 games for the White Sox this season. He also has played the outfield,” Brewers beat writer Adam McCalvy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the changes that the Brewers could be making soon, they are still 39-34 and are in second place in the NL Central. If they're able to stay afloat through the next few weeks, there's a good chance they could decide to stick with the roster they have.