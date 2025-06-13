The Milwaukee Brewers didn't waste any time granting Aaron Civale his trade request, sending him to the Chicago White Sox. In return for Civale, the Brewers were able to acquire Andrew Vaughn, who was assigned to Triple-A Nashville after the trade was made official, according to Brewers' beat writer Adam McCalvy.

“Andrew Vaughn, coming to the Brewers in the Aaron Civale trade, is a 1B and DH who hits right-handed and has 77 homers in 4 1/2 seasons in the big leagues — but is slashing .189/.218/.314 in 48 games for the White Sox this season. He also has played the outfield,” McCalvy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Brewers received Civale in a trade last July with the Tampa Bay Rays for minor-league infielder Gregory Barrios. In 14 starts for the Brewers last season, Civale went 6-3 with a 3.53 ERA. To start this season, he strained his left hamstring but had a 3.32 ERA over 19 innings in four starts.

The Brewers recently made a change by putting top prospect Jacob Misiorowski in the rotation, which led Civale to be moved to the bullpen. That didn't sit right with Civale and his agent, Jack Toffey, and he requested the trade shortly after.

“The conversation was very professional,” Toffey said via The Athletic. “I just very respectfully said that Aaron would really like an opportunity to continue his career as a starter. He’s going to be a free agent at the end of the year.”

With Civale set to be a free agent, it was probably best for him to go somewhere he could truly blossom and show teams that he is still a solid player in this league. The White Sox can give him that chance, and he'll be in the mix with Shane Smith, Adrian Houser, and Martin Perez. The Brewers have had some solid pitching this season, and it should continue with Civale added in the rotation.