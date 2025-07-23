While rumors have circulated about the New York Yankees and Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the trade deadline, other teams are also in the market for the coveted slugger. Even with concerns that the Yankees might not acquire Suarez at the deadline, there is some positive news regarding the situation.

In Jeff Passan's latest column for ESPN, he would speak about the intel he has on each team ahead of the deadline, focusing on New York's pursuit of Suarez, who has 36 home runs, tied with Aaron Judge and second in the MLB to Cal Raleigh. Passan would state that “they line up very well” in terms of what Arizona wants in a deal for Suarez, putting the Yankees in a good spot to be considered for Suarez.

“The good news for the Yankees is that they line up very well with what the Arizona Diamondbacks are seeking as they consider moving Suárez, the most coveted player on the market,” Passan wrote. “New York's ability to develop starting pitchers with excellent minor league numbers is near unmatched in the industry.”

“What worries some front offices is the rarity with which those arms have turned into quality big leaguers,” Passan continued. “Still, it's the sort of thing that allows the Yankees to rebuff interest in Spencer Jones, who has been the hottest hitter in the minor leagues since his promotion to Triple-A and looks like an impactful bat despite his strikeout issues.”

Other options for Yankees if they don't land Eugenio Suarez

As the rumors around the Yankees at the trade deadline will continue, there's no denying that the team has immense interest in Suarez, who, besides the 36 home runs, sports a .254 batting average and 86 RBIs. Passan would list the players New York would be interested in at the third-base position if the team were unable to land Suarez.

“Should New York whiff on Suárez, third-base options abound — Ryan McMahon, Willi Castro, any of the available Mets youngsters (Mark Vientos, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Luisangel Acuña), Ke'Bryan Hayes, Yoan Moncada, Jonathan India, Luis Urías — and the Yankees can turn their prospect capital toward pitching,” Passan wrote. “Enough arms are available that the Yankees will get help. And they need it, because wasting another historically great Aaron Judge season would be a shame.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Suarez's destination will be come the trade deadline on July 31 and whether it will be in New York. Subsequently, the Yankees are currently 56-45, which puts them second in the AL East as they wrap up the current series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.