The New York Yankees have a massive series against the Toronto Blue Jays this week. Carlos Rodon and Max Fried are scheduled to start, but the brightest lights will be on their Game 2 starter. The Yankees need impactful moves at the MLB trade deadline to compete for a title, and Cam Schlittler could be on the move to make them happen. The young flamethrower is starting on Tuesday, which NJ.com's Bob Klapisch says will be a showcase.

“The entire industry will be focusing on the 22-year-old right-hander Tuesday night, and for good reason,” Kalpisch wrote. “Not only did Schlittler light up the radar to the tune of a 100-mph against the Mariners, but he could be the centerpiece of any major deal before the July 31 deadline. Schlittler might end up in a swap with the Diamondbacks for third baseman Eugenio Suarez, among others. Or he might be headed to the Pirates for third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes.”

Klapisch outlines the Yankees' desperate need for a third baseman. Since designating DJ LeMahieu for assignment, they have rotated Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas at third base. Peraza is a great defender and a solid base runner, but his .450 OPS is not getting it done. Vivas is a raw prospect who has made some mental mistakes of late.

Eugenio Suarez may be the best player dealt at the MLB trade deadline. Despite some poor defensive play, his homerun power is undeniable, and he could change the Yankees' outlook. Considering the Arizona Diamondbacks may also trade Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen, getting Schlittler back would help them rebuild for 2026.

Schlittler would be a lot to give up for Ke'Bryan Hayes, who has a .578 OPS this season. Although he is a great defender, that is not what the Yankees are looking for at third base. They need offense, making Suarez the better option.

