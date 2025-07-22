The New York Yankees' quest to return to October will currently end in success. The Bronx Bombers are four games behind the AL East leading Toronto Blue Jays, losing a 4-1 decision to Toronto at home on Monday. However, they are leading the AL Wild Card race, two games in front of the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox. At the moment, the need to improve the pitching staff and third base is apparent. The Yankees' plans for third base could include other players than the Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suarez, according to the Athletic's Jim Bowden.

“In terms of third base, they’ve been linked to Eugenio Suárez of the Diamondbacks, but there is concern about his defense,” wrote Bowden on Monday. “Other possible third-base trade targets include Royals All-Star Maikel Garcia — in theory, Kansas City would have interest in one of the Yankees’ outfielders to play left field for them. Maybe there’s even a deal to be had with the crosstown Mets, who could offer Mark Vientos for Jasson Domínguez or Cody Bellinger or perhaps Brett Baty for Trent Grisham. There just aren’t a lot of sellers at this trade deadline, so GMs will have to get creative; GM Brian Cashman has a long track record of doing that.”

Bowden is right: Cashman has certainly been creative quite a few times during his long tenure in charge of New York's roster. This is undoubtedly a situation in which he will need that creativity once again. While the majority of reports have Suarez linked to the Bronx, his defense could be a major issue. During last year's World Series loss, the Yankees' defense was one of the leading causes of the defeat. Would another options like Garcia, Vientos or Baty help solve the Bombers' third base woes?

Can Yankees finally solidify third base while chasing playoff spot?

It would certainly be wise of Cashman to ask about all four players. Although the Mets and Yankees are rivals, the teams have worked out trades in the past. A potential Grisham for Baty swap might be more intriguing than giving up Dominguez or Bellinger to get Vientos, who has had an up and down second season in Queens. Garcia's youth and versatility would certainly be of interest to the Yankees as well.

Will Cashman have enough ammunition to bring in a new third baseman and enhance the pitching staff? It's well known that the Bombers GM is more than willing to pull a few tricks out of the hat. Will the tricks come in time to help the Yankees, or be too little, too late?