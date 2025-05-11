Chicago White Sox star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is getting some intense trade interest. The New York Mets are interested in dealing for the young star, per USA Today. In return, Chicago is reportedly showing interest in getting Mets pitching prospect Blade Tidwell.

Robert is considered the centerpiece of the trade market this season in Major League Baseball. The outfielder has been the topic of much speculation for the last year, as the White Sox have languished.

Robert and the Mets have also been tied together for awhile. This past offseason, the White Sox star worked out with New York Mets slugger Juan Soto. Soto came away from that experience believing that Robert was one of the best players he had seen.

Tidwell is considered a top pitching prospect for the Mets, although he has struggled this season. The Mets pitcher got roughed up in his one start for the club. He holds a 14.73 ERA.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers have also shown interest in Robert.

The White Sox and Luis Robert Jr. seem headed for a divorce

Robert has long speculated that he would be leaving the White Sox. Last season, he had a rough campaign and so did the team. The outfielder batted in just 35 runs as Chicago lost more than 120 overall games.

This season, the White Sox outfielder continued to struggle. He has found his groove though in recent weeks. On the season, Robert is hitting .186 though with five home runs.

Robert also has nearly half as many runs batted in as he had the entire 2024 campaign. The White Sox outfielder has 16 RBIs, and Chicago has needed each and every one of them. The club is dead last in the American League Central with 11 total wins.

Robert is considered the final piece of a White Sox roster that was contending for the postseason a few years ago. Several of the players on that team are gone, and it seems Robert is soon out the door as well.

The White Sox play the Marlins on Sunday.