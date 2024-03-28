The hours before the first pitch of the MLB season are some of the most magical hours of the calendar year. It's a blank slate, a serene time when every fan has hope for their team's future. And as great as it is to watch that team take the field on television, on Opening Day, there's something particularly special about attending the game in person.

The freshly mown emerald green grass, painted with red, white and blue Opening Day logos. The smell of grilled onions and buttered popcorn. The crackling anticipation floating around the crisp spring air. This day is a true national holiday and anyone partaking should feel lucky and grateful. But some stadium environments stand out just a bit above the rest. These are the five best stadiums to take in a game from on Opening Day 2024.

5. Oakland Coliseum, Guardians @ A's

I hate to break the fourth wall, but I'm going to do it here. I grew up across the bay from the A's in San Francisco and then moved to a town ten minutes from the Coliseum when I was 13. I've been to probably 50 A's games despite not growing up a fan of the team, including the final two games of the 2012 ALDS against the Tigers. And when I say A's fans are some of the most die-hard, passionate supporters of any team in American pro sports, I say it without an ounce of hesitation.

Thursday evening, the A's will take on the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of their presumed final season at the Coliseum, and perhaps in the Bay Area as a whole (real Bay people know Sacramento doesn't count). The grassroots wing of the A's fan base, which organized the reverse boycott, Fans Fest and a littany of other events since the Vegas announcement, is pledging to show up in droves to tailgate before first pitch–and then stay in the parking lot throughout the entire game. A social movement of that magnitude, one that shows the indomitable spirit of a fan base losing their beloved franchise after 60 years? Yeah, that has to earn a spot on the list.

4. Minute Maid Park, Yankees @ Astros

This is just a good old-fashioned grudge match right from the starting chute on Opening Day. These two teams have met in the ALCS three of the past seven years, with Houston winning all three. The Yankees have perhaps never been more title-starved in their illustrious history, while the Astros have become synonymous with championship excellence this century. Plus, maybe you heard about the sign-stealing saga a few years back. Did that ever make its way to national news?

Oh, and Juan Soto is a Yankee now. He returns to the stadium where he won Game 7 of the 2019 World Series as a 20-year-old. If only Justin Verlander were healthy and Soto had the chance to recreate one of the most ridiculous home runs these eyes have ever seen.

3. Dodger Stadium, Cardinals @ Dodgers

The weight of expectations takes its toll from day one. The Dodgers are the most heavily scrutinized team in the sport right now, and that was true long before the team announced translator Ippei Mizuhara had been fired for alleged “massive theft” from their new star Shohei Ohtani. The top three hitters in the lineup are all MVP candidates, the starting pitcher and catcher both have freshly inked nine-figure extensions and, oh yeah, Mookie Betts is still playing shortstop. That's a lot of subplots filled with dramatic intrigue.

And lest we forget, the Cardinals are under a lot of pressure this year as well, installed as division favorites despite a last place finish in 2023. Miles Mikolas will be under the microscope with presumed ace Sonny Gray sidelined due to injury, while the lineup features four players under 23 for the first time in franchise Opening Day history.

2. Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Angels @ Orioles

Ain’t the beer cold! pic.twitter.com/lbLkXV5vqs — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 28, 2024 Expand Tweet

The weather is bad, the opponent comes without much intrigue, yet Orioles fans couldn't care less. Today is a celebration of the dawn of a franchise's golden age. Newly acquired ace Corbin Burnes is on the mound, while the young, dynamic Orioles lineup will get a chance to pick up where it left off in its 101-win 2023. And, perhaps most importantly of all, new ownership is immediately ingratiating itself with the locals, buying beers for crowded bars and taking selfies with whomever passes by.

Days like today for the Orioles give hope to fans all over baseball, hope that however dismal the future may look right now (as it did when Baltimore lost 108+ games in three straight full seasons), change may be just around the corner. But for now, the O's faithful might want to get used to feeling a little jealousy from some of their baseball peers.

1. Globe Life Field, Cubs @ Rangers

Yet, if there's any fan base that takes home the jealousy crown on Opening Day, it's always and forever the team that gets to raise a banner. And the Texas Rangers, in their still-brand-new stadium, get to hoist one proudly for the first time in 52 years as a franchise.

The players will wear gold. The pomp and circumstance, with flags, trophies, and streamers, will be unmatched. It's 73 degrees in Arlington, there's hardly a cloud in the sky, and Rangers fans can't feel their feet touching the ground.