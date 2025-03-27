History favors last year’s runner-up as the race toward the MVP narrows between Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander is leading Jokic in the MVP race. Only Michael Jordan was snubbed for the illustrious award while leading the league in scoring and leading the Bulls to 60+ wins.

Jokic, the league’s reigning MVP, is in pursuit of reaching his fourth. However, after missing four consecutive games due to a left ankle injury, he’s fallen behind Gilgeous-Alexander. With 10 games remaining in the regular season, things could change. Still, outside of Jordan’s caveat year in 1996-97, losing to Hall of Fame forward Karl Malone, could Gilgeous-Alexander be the next to receive an enormous snub?

Historically speaking, it would put Jordan and Gilgeous-Alexander in a league of their own, per former ESPN reporter Royce Young.

“History emphatically says if you lead the league in scoring on the team with 60+ wins, you win MVP,” Young reported. “10 times in NBA history, the scoring champ has been on a team with 60 or more wins. 9 out of 10 times, that player won MVP. The only one that didn’t: Michael Jordan in 1997.”

Gilgeous-Alexander averages a league-leading 32.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, the second-highest in the NBA, and 1.0 blocks per game. The Thunder, 60-12, captured their 60th win in 2024-25, tying a franchise record for most wins in a regular season.

Candace Parker gives Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP flowers

TNT broadcaster Candace Parker addressed Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP race with Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic. During halftime of the Thunder’s 121-105 win against the Kings, TNT analyst and former WNBA star Parker gave Gilgeous-Alexander his MVP flowers during the broadcast.

Parker says Gilgeous-Alexander’s performance proves why he’s leading the MVP race over Jokic.

“SGA is just proving that there’s levels to this,” Parker said. “There’s a reason why he is a frontrunner for MVP, and a lot of it has to do with the entire defense built to stop him, but him time and time again slithering through the lane.”

Then, she added a historical perspective to Gilgeous-Alexander’s offense.

“He’s knocking down the three more this year. And SGA is so smooth because he plays off two feet, but he has the ability to blow past you,” Parker added. “There’s a reason he’s the first player with 30+ points, 40+ games [in] three straight seasons since MJ.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will host the Grizzlies at the Paycom Center on Thursday.