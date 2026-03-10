One of the novelties that come with having the World Baseball Classic every four years is that players who are on the same team find themselves competing against one another for international supremacy. On Monday, two Seattle Mariners stars in Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena found themselves in opposing locker rooms, with Raleigh starting at catcher for Team USA and Arozarena manning his home of left field for Mexico.

This was an all-important clash, as this game would go a long way towards deciding one of the teams from Pool B that would make it to the knockout stage. In the end, USA prevailed — taking a 5-3 victory and withstanding a comeback attempt from Mexico once Paul Skenes was relieved.

In international competition, there is no such thing as fraternizing with the opposition, home ballclub allegiances notwithstanding. This was certainly the case for Raleigh, as he refused to shake Arozarena's hands as the Mariners left fielder came to the plate.

Cal Raleigh refuses to shake hands with his Mariners teammate Randy Arozarena pic.twitter.com/YpTxhHmH9P — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 10, 2026

Some are wondering why Raleigh would do this, but others explained that the Team USA catcher simply did not want any foreign substance that might be on Arozarena's arm to inadvertently get transferred onto Skenes.

Be that as it may, this just shows that the World Baseball Classic is a competition that everyone takes seriously.

Cal Raleigh gets last laugh over Randy Arozarena in World Baseball Classic clash

Raleigh, in addition to not embracing Arozarena, now has bragging rights over his Mariners teammate. USA, in all likelihood, is off to the knockout stage of the World Baseball Classic, while Mexico will have to win their clash against Italy to make sure that they control their fate in terms of knockout stage qualification.

But everyone has to remember that when the dust settles and the WBC ends, Raleigh and Arozarena will be united as ever to try and lead the Mariners to the promised land.