One of the best players in Pittsburgh Steelers history is not going anywhere. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward has signed a one-year extension with the Steelers as he was entering his final season with the team.

According to reports, this is a new two-year deal with the first season being fully guaranteed, says Mike DeFabo.

“Cameron Heyward, set to turn 37 in May, has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Steelers worth $32.25 million, source confirms. The first year is guaranteed. The move keeps Heyward in Pittsburgh through the 2027 season and frees up about $5.5 M in cap space.”

Ian Rapoport then chimed in and gave more details about the signing.

Article Continues Below

“Full details for Cam Heyward: It's a 1-year extension, per The Insiders. $32.25M total value with $16.25M fully guaranteed. Total dollars and new money avg of $18M APY makes it the largest contract awarded to an NFL defensive player in NFL history 36 years or older.”

The Steelers did not want to lose one of their star defensive players. This move helps both parties, as now the Steelers have more cap space for this offseason while keeping Heyward for an extra year through 2027. The idea is that Pittsburgh will bring back Aaron Rodgers to keep this Super Bowl window open.

Heyward finished with 78 tackles last season, more than any year since 2021. He had 3.5 sacks and six pass deflections. He can still play at an extremely high level, which is not easy for a 36-year-old defensive tackle. If these next two years are Heyward's last in the NFL, then he will be remembered as one of the best.