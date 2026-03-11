With John Harbaugh now coaching the New York Giants, it's no surprise that some of his former Baltimore Ravens players are joining him. New York already signed one of Harbaugh's standouts in tight end Isaiah Likely. Now, another veteran from Harbaugh's Ravens will be joining him in the Big Apple, according to Mike Garofolo: Patrick Ricard, a former Pro Bowl fullback.

Ricard is one of the few remaining fullbacks in the league. During his time with the Ravens, Ricard was integral to their team's offense as a key blocker in the pass and run game. Unlike his fellow tight end Kyle Juszczyk, Ricard was rarely used as an offensive weapon. In his nine years in Baltimore, he accrued just 323 receiving yards, 22 rushing yards, and 7 total touchdowns.

With the Giants, Ricard will likely play the same role he did for the Ravens. Instead of blocking for Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, Ricard will be doing the dirty work for sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart and running backs Tyrone Tracy and potentially Cam Skattebo.

The Giants are undergoing a retooling of sorts after hiring Harbaugh to be their new head coach and Matt Nagy as their offensive coordinator. They lost WR Wan'Dale Robinson and TE Daniel Bellinger to the Tennessee Titans, but they've recovered quite well by signing Likely and keeping Isaiah Hodgins. Other moves they've made this offseason are signing recently released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and CB Greg Newsome II.

The Giants also hold the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft later this year. After finishing last season with a 4-13 record, New York has a long way to go to improve. The good news is that they've done quite well this offseason already, keeping key players on the team and finding great replacements for those that left.