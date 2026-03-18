The bond between NFL teammates often transcends the logo on the helmet, and Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby just proved that. Crosby took to social media to show some major love to tight end Foster Moreau, who recently finalized a deal to join the Houston Texans.

The connection between these two goes way back to the 2019 NFL Draft. Both players entered the league as fourth-round picks for the then-Oakland Raiders, grinding through their rookie seasons together and building a friendship that clearly hasn't faded. While Crosby has become the perennial Pro Bowler and the face of the Raiders’ defense, Moreau has spent the last few seasons proving his resilience in ways that go far beyond the football field.

Maxx Crosby showed love to his former #Raiders teammate, TE Foster Moreau, who beat cancer in 2023 and now signs with the Texans. Crosby and Moreau were both drafted by Oakland in the 4th-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/zO6tIQhCd1 — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) March 17, 2026

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Moreau’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. In 2023, he received a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma during a routine free-agency physical. He fought the disease, beat it, and returned to the gridiron, spending the last two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Now, he heads to a Houston Texans squad that is looking for reliable veteran depth at the tight end position.

According to box score data from his final stint in New Orleans, Moreau remained a dependable target when his number was called. During the 2025 season, he appeared in 11 games, hauling in 7 receptions for 59 yards and no touchdowns. His blocking ability remains his primary calling card, but his knack for moving the chains on third down will provide quarterback C.J. Stroud with a steady safety valve.

By adding Moreau on a veteran deal, Houston secures a high-character player who knows exactly what it takes to overcome adversity. For Crosby, seeing his “draft brother” land a new opportunity in a competitive AFC South is clearly a moment of pride. The Texans are getting a winner, both in the locker room and on the stat sheet.