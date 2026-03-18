On Tuesday, the 2026 World Baseball Classic will come to a close. The United States and Venezuela will face off in the title game. The Americans are looking to win their first title since 2017. Meanwhile, Venezuela is looking to win its first period.

Meanwhile, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa has additional things on his mind besides the game itself. He surprised many with an offer to reschedule the World Baseball Classic in the future, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Essentially, DeRosa suggested moving the tournament during the MLB All-Star break.

‘They would be more prepared and more dialed in, and we'd be dealing with way less restrictions and way less guidelines on the pitching if it was moved to midseason, he said. “No question about it.’

Historically, the World Baseball Classic has been held in March since 2006. That is because it is occurring during Spring Training. Also, it coincides with professional baseball in Japan and Korea. Meanwhile, the MLB All-Star break is in mid-July.

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The WBC has been held in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2023, and 2026. Meanwhile, this isn't the first time DeRosa has used his gift of gab during this tournament.

Certainly, he won't be able to live down the belief that the Americans prematurely reached the quarterfinals before taking on Italy. Eventually, he had to clarify those remarks, and the Americans were upset by Italy's 8-6.

However, the Americans were able to get through and reach the final. In 2023, DeRosa was the manager of the Americans when they won the silver medal after losing to Japan.