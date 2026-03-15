Recently, Team Venezuela pulled off a surprising upset at the ongoing World Baseball Classic with a victory over the reigning champions of the tournament, Team Japan. It was a big game for Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr., who launched a home run against Japan and played a big role in helping his team spring the upset.

After the game, Acuna Jr. kept it real on his motivation for the team's epic performance.

“I want to make my people proud,” said Acuna Jr., per the World Baseball Classic on X, formerly Twitter.

He also hit the Japanese team with a savage taunt as he walked back to the locker room after the game.

“WE ATE SUSHI! WE ATE SUSHI!” exclaimed Acuna Jr., per Peseteiro on X.

Acuna Jr. is one of several MLB players on the Venezuelan national team, but it was still a result that not many people saw coming against a Japanese team that has many superstars, including the undisputed best player in baseball in Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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The Venezuelan team will next take the field on Monday against Italy, who has also pulled off some upsets at the World Baseball Classic, for a right to compete in the title game.

Meanwhile, in the MLB, Acuna Jr. is hoping that the Braves can bounce back this season after they missed the playoffs altogether in 2025 for the first time in nearly a decade. Acuna Jr. has dealt with some injury troubles, including two ACL tears over the last few years, and is looking to recapture his 2023 league MVP form this season.

The Braves' season is set to kick off on March 26 with a series at home against the Kansas City Royals. For now, however, Acuna Jr.'s attention is on helping Venezuela win the WBC.